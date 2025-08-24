Rekha Jhunjhunwala Makes Complete Exit from Nazara In June Quarter Ahead Of Gaming Regulation Shake-Up

In a dramatic turn of events for India’s gaming industry, ace investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala exited her entire holding in Nazara Technologies Ltd in June 2025—just weeks before the government ushered in landmark legislation regulating online gaming.

Jhunjhunwala, wife and executor of the estate of late market veteran Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, had inherited a sizeable portfolio, including Nazara. She began paring down her holding through multiple tranches, with the first stake sale occurring between June 2-6, followed by another round on June 9-10. By June 13, she had fully divested, ending the estate’s association with one of India’s most prominent listed gaming companies.

While Jhunjhunwala opted for a clean break, other marquee investors such as Madhusudan Kela (1.18%) and Nikhil Kamath (1.62%) have chosen to remain invested, signaling their confidence in the company’s longer-term prospects.