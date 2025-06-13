Rekha Jhunjhunwala Exits Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Stake In Nazara Tech

"From 9th June 2025 to 12th June 2025, they (The Estate of the Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala) had sold shares totaling to 17,21,500 shares (i.e 1.9648 per cent) and on 13th June 2025, they sold 27,23,620 shares thereby resulting in a total change of 5.0734% since the last disclosure made," the filing said.

"As on date there is no shareholding of the Estate of Late Mr Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in Nazara Technologies Ltd.," it added.