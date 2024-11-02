Regulatory Steps May Impact Volumes In Market, Says NSE MD Ashish Chauhan

There is plenty happening in the market and for market participants. With the hike in securities transaction tax (STT) and restrictions in the number of weekly expiries each exchange has, it is an evolving environment for both participants as well as intermediaries.

On Muhurat trading day, November 1st, 2024, NDTV Profit spoke with Ashish Chauhan, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Stock Exchange, making it an opportune time to discuss these aspects with him.