Recycling And Pollution To Be Key Themes For 5-10 Years: Jyotivardhan Jaipuria

Recycling and pollution is going to be a major theme for the next 5-10 years, according to Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, founder and managing director of Valentis Advisors Pvt.

"You know, pollution is a theme because we are becoming more environment conscious and India is signing a lot of climate agreements also," Jaipuria told NDTV Profit on The Portfolio Manager show.

This is why Valentis chose to include Ganesha Eco Sphere Ltd. in its portfolio, he said. The use of PET bottles has increased, and Ganesha Eco Sphere focuses on recycling these bottles to reuse them while making new bottles. With recycling becoming an important theme, these small companies will stand out and be in demand in the future, according to him.

Valentis is open to companies that are looking at innovations. While it may not invest in a company in the research and development phase, it may get in when the company has found the technology and has proven that it will work, Jaipuria said.

Infrastructure is an interesting sector, he said. Valentis got into the sector when it was undervalued, and consumption was overvalued. Another reason was the increasing government spending in infrastructure, Jaipuria said.

For example, Valentis got into pipe companies after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Har Ghar Nal' scheme. This was not crowded and helped it grow, he said. "We get in very early into stocks and we get out very early."

Valentis focuses on companies that are not well-known, but will grow in the future, Jaipuria said.