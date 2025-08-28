Record State Borrowing Spree Pushes Indian Bond Yields Higher

Record borrowing by Indian states is weighing on the local bond market, pushing up funding costs for companies and the federal government.

Net borrowing by the country’s local governments surged 33% to 2.2 trillion rupees ($25 billion) by Aug. 15, according to Reserve Bank of India data. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. both predict state governments will have borrowed 9 trillion rupees by the end of March, as they tend to seek more funding in the second half of the fiscal year.

The supply glut is eating into demand for India’s own bonds. That has added to a sovereign bond selloff — yields on the benchmark 10-year bond hit a five-month high this week — fueled by the central bank pausing its easing cycle and concerns that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government will borrow more to offset a cut in consumption taxes.

“The high supply of state bonds, coupled with their yield pickup, has made them an attractive avenue for hold-to-maturity investors,” said Nitin Agarwal, head of trading for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd in Mumbai. “This reduces demand for Indian government bonds, leading to a rise in yields.”