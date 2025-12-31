Record Highs To Pullbacks: After A Wild 2025, Here's What Could Shape Crypto Markets In 2026

Cryptocurrency markets showed wide price swings in 2025. Bitcoin, the most traded cryptocurrency, moved through sharp rises and declines during the year.

Bitcoin started 2025 at about $93,400, supported by investor appetite for digital assets.

The digital asset also gained attention after the United States announced plans for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve—a proposal to hold bitcoin as a state asset to signal its strategic role.

The momentum eased in the first quarter amid wider global market uncertainty. Bitcoin fell to a year-to-date low of $77,052.89 on April 8, according to data from Bloomberg.

Prices recovered later in the year. Bitcoin rose to a record high of $125,260.81 on Oct. 6, Bloomberg data showed.

A correction followed the October peak. Bitcoin fell to its lowest level since the rally by the end of November.

Bitcoin is down more than 6% year-to-date and about 23% over the past three months, according to MarketWatch data.