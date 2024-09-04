REC In Process Of Raising $600 Million In Green Bonds: Chairperson

REC Ltd. is in the process of raising $600 million in green bonds for lending to renewable energy projects, according to Chairperson VK Dewangan. The company has a diversified mix of borrowings, with the majority of funds coming from domestic corporate bonds, bank term loans and external commercial borrowings.

"We have already conducted roadshows in Singapore, Hong Kong, London and (the) USA and have received an extremely good response from investors for the $600-million green bonds," the managing director told NDTV Profit in an interview. "The pricing will be decided soon."

Last year, the company raised around $750-million in green bonds and another JPY 66 billion in Japanese yen-denominated bonds, according to Dewangan. "We will also be raising Japanese yen-denominated bonds as well, but the size will be decided after the road shows."

The REC board had approved raising Rs 1.6 lakh crore for the current financial year, out of which 30% was to be in external commercial borrowings, he said.