REC Arm Incorporates Subsidiary For Power Evacuation

State-owned REC on Thursday said Ratle Kiru Power Transmission has been incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Power Development & Consultancy Ltd.

RECPDCL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC, the company said in an regulatory filing.

The entity has been incorporated for transmission scheme for evacuation of power from Ratle hydroelectric project.

RECPDCL acts as the bid process coordinator for selection of transmission service provider through tariff based competitive bidding process, for independent inter-state and intrastate transmission project assigned by the Ministry of Power and state governments.