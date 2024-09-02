Realty's Reign Cracks As Index Records Biggest Monthly Decline In 18 Months

Nifty Realty, the top performing sectoral index over the last year, fell 3.7% in August, recording its worst month since February 2023. Analysts maintained a consensus belief that the decline can be attributed to a short term correction, rather than a signal for further decline. But supply related concerns loom.

"Some correction was necessary, given the rally seen by the index," said Vishal Bhargava, a market expert who tracks the real estate sector.

The sector had come of a long period of consolidation, after a 14-year period where the index delivered little-to-no returns.