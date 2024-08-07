Realty Stocks Rise After Government Revises Indexation And Capital Gains Tax

Indian realty stocks gained on Wednesday after the government revised the Finance Bill, 2024, allowing real estate investors to seek relief under certain conditions.

The revision allows taxpayers to choose between a 12.5% long-term capital gains tax rate without indexation or a 20% rate with indexation for property acquired before July 23. The proposed changes will allow real estate investors to seek relief under the long-term capital gains tax for investments up to July 23, instead of the 2001 cutoff in a budget proposal.

Shares of Sobha Ltd. rose as much as 5.45%, Godrej Properties Ltd. gained 4.39%, and Sunteck Realty Ltd. went up to 4.11%. Other real estate companies, such as DLF Ltd. and Oberoi Realty Ltd., each climbed nearly 4%.

Nifty Realty Index rose 1.76%, or 17.60 points, to 1,018.20, compared to an 1% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:26 a.m. It was also among the top five sectoral gainers.