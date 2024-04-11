Real Estate Stocks May Beat Their FY24 Annual Guidance

Godrej Properties Ltd.'s sales booking rose 84% year-on-year to a record of Rs 22,500 crore in the last financial year, compared to its revised guidance of Rs 20,000 crore for FY24, according to an exchange filing.

This was led by four key project launches, including Godrej Zenith in the National Capital Region, Godrej Reserve in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Godrej Aristocrat launched in the third quarter, and Godrej Tropical Isle in the second quarter, achieving a booking value of over Rs 2,000 crore during the year.

The company's pre-sales stood at Rs 22,500 crore in FY24, about 26% higher than Ambit estimates and 61% above management’s annual guidance, said Karan Khanna, research analyst at Ambit Capital. The brokerage expects this momentum to continue with build in pre-sales of Rs 23,300 crore and Rs 27,400 crore in FY25 and FY26, respectively.

However, the brokerage maintains a 'sell' rating due to an unfavourable valuation. The target price has been set at Rs 1,820 per share, implying 6 times one-year forward P/B and a downside of 29.6% to Monday's closing price.

In contrast, Jefferies India maintains a 'buy' rating on the company with a target price of Rs 3,175 apiece, implying an upside of 17.3% to yesterday's closing price.

The timely land acquisition and entry into Hyderabad suggest FY25 growth can get over the high base and exceed the FY24 pre-sale run rate.