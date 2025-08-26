'Real Damage To Unfold Gradually, Market Won't React Immediately': Manishi Raychaudhuri On US Tariff Impact

The tariff threat comes amid broader concerns about India’s economic momentum. Raychaudhuri pointed to recent policy moves aimed at stimulating growth, including aggressive rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). “We have seen a jumbo rate cut from RBI,” he noted. “The real policy rate of India is about 4%—it’s almost never been so high except for one or two instances in the past decade.”

He added that the central bank still has “a lot of room to cut rates going forward,” and highlighted fiscal measures as well. “The government in the budget has given direct tax stimulus, and now they are coming with indirect tax stimuli as well.”

Despite these efforts, Raychaudhuri said investors remain cautious. “What investors need to look forward to is the impact on Indian consumption,” he said. “Urban consumption, auto sales, are still headed down.”

He concluded with a note of caution for market participants: “I think investors would want to have a flavour of earnings estimates beginning to move up before committing more capital.”

The proposed tariff hike—doubling duties from 25% to 50%—is part of Washington’s effort to pressure India over its continued purchases of Russian oil, as the U.S. seeks leverage in its stalled negotiations with Moscow over the war in Ukraine.