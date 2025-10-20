RBL Bank Share Price Hits Over Five-Year High As Emirates NBD To Invest $3 Billion

RBL Bank Ltd. share price rose to the highest level since February 2020 in Monday's session, despite disappointing results for the September quarter, as $3 billion-deal with Emirates NBD boosted sentiment for the stock.

The second largest bank of Dubai will buy a 60% stake in the Indian private bank through a preferential allotment. For the investment, up to 41.6 crore shares at Rs 280 apiece will get allotted to Emirates NBD on a preferential basis. An open offer is a consequence of preferential allotment, he said in the second-quarter conference call on Sunday.

The open offer will take place after all regulatory approvals. Preferential placement will be followed 15 days post open offer, Chief Executive Officer R Subramaniakumar said.

Post the investment, RBL Bank's net worth will increase to Rs 42,000 crore, Subramaniakumar said. The deal will conclude in April, and after that, RBL Bank will be a listed entity of Emirates NBD.