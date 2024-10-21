RBL Bank Share Price Hits Lowest Level Since June 2023 After Q2 Profit Falls 24%

Shares of the private lender fell as much as 14% to Rs 176.50 apiece, the lowest level since June 2023. The stock pared losses to trade 13% lower at Rs 178.20 apiece as of 9:51 a.m. This compares to a 0.6% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock has fallen 36.2% on a year-to-date basis and 19% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.23 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 28.7, indicating that the stock may be overbought.

Out of 22 analysts tracking the company, 12 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold,' and five suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 36.4%.