RBI’s Dollar–Rupee Swap Explained: What It Means And Why It Matters

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducted $5-billion dollar–rupee buy–sell swap with a three-year tenure on Tuesday, a move that has drawn attention amid renewed pressure on the rupee.

While the terminology may sound complex, the transaction is best understood as a temporary exchange of dollars and rupees between the RBI and banks, designed primarily to inject liquidity into the system rather than directly defend the currency.

Deepak Shenoy the Chief Executive Officer, Capitalmind AMC in a post on X summed up the move in characteristically simple terms, describing it as the RBI effectively telling banks: take rupees today, give me dollars now, and three years later we reverse the deal — but at a price.

The RBI had earlier announced during the monetary policy meeting that it would conduct a $5-billion buy–sell swap with a three-year tenure, which it followed through on Tuesday. At maturity, banks will return the rupees and receive their dollars back.

This makes the increase in forex reserves temporary, not permanent.

However, as Shenoy pointed there is a premium, which is the extra rupees banks must pay when the swap is reversed after three years.

In this case, the premium is Rs 7.77 per dollar.

With the current USD/INR reference rate at Rs 91.02, this means that after three years, Banks will pay Rs 98.79 to get back one dollar.

This premium reflects the market’s expectation that the rupee will weaken over time. Spread over three years, it implies an annual rupee depreciation of about 2.8%.