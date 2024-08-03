RBI Policy, Earnings Wrap, Service PMI — The Week Ahead

After a week of record breaking highs, the Indian markets will be watching out for key macro economic data in the week starting August 5. All eyes will be on the Reserve Bank of India rate decision on Thursday. Meanwhile, India's equity markets will also be guided by June quarter earnings and data on India's Service PMI for July.

When it comes to quarterly earnings, the upcoming week will see Bharti Airtel Ltd., BEML Ltd., Brigade Enterprises Ltd., Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Bosch Ltd., Fortis Healthcare Ltd., post their first-quarter earnings, setting the tone for market sentiment.

"Investors will be cautious next week with the RBI monetary policy and potential market sentiment impact due to a sharp decline in the Asian and US markets," according to said Avdhut Bagkar Technical and Derivatives Analyst, StoxBox.

"Currently, most stocks and indices are close to important resistance levels, and we may see consolidation for a few days or weeks. This happens whenever the indices move too far away from the short-term averages," said Amol Athawale, VP-Technical Research, Kotak securities.

The primary market will see subdued action this week with five mainboard initial public offerings and 12 listing. The market will see this week with nine SME IPOs.

Globally, all eyes will be on US as its ISM Services Index data is expected on Monday. The Euro Zone will also be releasing its retail sales data, Japan cash earnings on Tuesday, while US trade data is said to be published on the same day.