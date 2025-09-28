RBI MPC Meet, Trump Pharmaceutical Import Tax, Flurry Of IPOs — The Week Ahead

Global markets will be on alert in the coming week after US President Donald Trump announced a 100% import tax on pharmaceutical drugs unless companies have US manufacturing capacity. Domestically, all eyes are on the RBI's MPC meeting, with economists expecting a dovish tilt and a possible rate cut to boost growth.

Corporate actions will be slower this week, with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Shilpa Medicare, and Paushak issuing dividends or bonus shares, while Paushak and Sumeet Industries execute stock splits.

On the other hand, IPO activity heats up with four mainboard offerings — Advance Agrolife, Fabtech Technologies, Om Freight Forwarders, and Glottis — and fourteen SME IPOs, including Greenleaf Envirotech, Infinity Infoway, and Zelio E-Mobility. Investors have multiple opportunities across both mainboard and SME segments this week.