RBI MPC Meet, Trump Pharmaceutical Import Tax, Flurry Of IPOs — The Week Ahead
The MPC may adopt a dovish tilt at its meeting next week and deliver an interest rate cut to support the economy, say economists.
Global markets will be on alert in the coming week after US President Donald Trump announced a 100% import tax on pharmaceutical drugs unless companies have US manufacturing capacity. Domestically, all eyes are on the RBI's MPC meeting, with economists expecting a dovish tilt and a possible rate cut to boost growth.
Corporate actions will be slower this week, with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Shilpa Medicare, and Paushak issuing dividends or bonus shares, while Paushak and Sumeet Industries execute stock splits.
On the other hand, IPO activity heats up with four mainboard offerings — Advance Agrolife, Fabtech Technologies, Om Freight Forwarders, and Glottis — and fourteen SME IPOs, including Greenleaf Envirotech, Infinity Infoway, and Zelio E-Mobility. Investors have multiple opportunities across both mainboard and SME segments this week.
Macro And Domestic Cues
This week, global economic activity will be closely watched, starting with China’s Manufacturing PMI for September on Monday, with the previous reading at 49.4. On Tuesday, the UK releases its second quarter GDP data. US data highlights for the week include the Chicago PMI, and JOLTS Job Openings.
Wednesday marks China’s National Day holiday, while the Eurozone reports CPI for September. In the US, key releases include the Manufacturing PMI.
On the domestic front, all eyes are on the MPC's upcoming meet from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1. The MPC may adopt a dovish tilt at its meeting next week and deliver an interest rate cut to support the economy, say economists.
Corporate Actions
The week of Sept. 29-Oct. 3 is packed with corporate actions, including dividends, bonus issues, rights issues, and stock splits. Investors should keep track of these dates to ensure they meet the eligibility requirements for these benefits.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Shilpa Medicare, and Paushak are some of the companies set to issue dividends or bonus shares to their stakeholders. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals will pay an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share, while GEE and Shilpa Medicare will issue bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio. Paushak will issue a bonus in the ratio of 3:1 along with a stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 5 per share.
Star Housing Finance, Trustedge Capital, and U. H. Zaveri will open rights issues for equity shares, giving existing shareholders the opportunity to subscribe to additional shares. Sumeet Industries will execute a stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 2 per share.
IPOs This Week
India's primary market is set for moderate action this week, with four mainboard initial public offerings and fourteen small and medium enterprises IPOs lined up. Four mainboard IPOs and fourteen SME IPOs will open for bidding during the week, giving investors multiple opportunities to participate in new listings.
Mainboard IPOs this week include Advance Agrolife, Fabtech Technologies, Om Freight Forwarders, and Glottis.
SME IPOs opening this week include Greenleaf Envirotech , Sunsky Logistics, Munish Forge, Infinity Infoway, Sheel Biotech, Shipwaves Online, Zelio E-Mobility, B.A.G. Convergence, Valplast Technologies, Shlokka Dyes, Dhillon Freight Carrier, Suba Hotels, Om Metallogic, Vijaypd Ceutical, Sodhani Capital and Chiraharit. The SME segment continues to attract a wide range of companies, providing retail and institutional investors with additional options in the small and medium enterprise space.