RBI Likely To Resume FX Swaps To Aid Liquidity

India’s central bank has started a fresh round of foreign exchange swaps that shore up liquidity, according to people familiar with the development, as its recent currency interventions drain cash from the banking system.

Over the past week, the Reserve Bank of India has swapped dollars for rupees to inject cash, the people said, asking not to be named as they aren’t authorized to speak publicly. The swaps, which are largely of an 18-month tenure, will help offset the drain on liquidity when the RBI bought the local currency as it weakened recently, they said.

The swaps come after six months of reductions in such positions by the central bank. The authority’s net short dollar book was at $53.4 billion in August, down from a record high of $88.8 billion in February, according to Bloomberg calculations based on RBI data.