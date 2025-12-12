RBI Deputy Governor Flags Macroeconomic Risks Of Stablecoins, Rejects Utility: Report

“Stablecoins do not serve any purpose fiat money cannot,” he emphasised. He added, “Beyond the facilitation of illicit payments and circumvention of capital measures, stablecoins raise significant concerns for monetary stability, fiscal policy, banking intermediation, and systemic resilience.”

Sankar noted that while a US regulatory framework has propelled stablecoins into widespread use, India, along with other major economies such as Japan and the European Union, has opted for divergence. He added that introducing such assets into mainstream financial infrastructure could elevate systemic risks.

The RBI Deputy Governor went on to question stablecoins’ touted advantages, saying, “Such tokens are yet to establish the benefits their proponents claim and remain inferior to fiat money,” reinforcing India’s intention to maintain a cautious approach.

Sankar contrasted stablecoins with central bank digital currencies, stating, “CBDCs are inherently superior to stablecoins”. India’s own retail and wholesale CBDC pilot already counts approximately seven million users.