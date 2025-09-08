RBI At Advanced Stage To Grant Universal Bank License, Says Ujjivan CEO Nautiyal

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is positive about its application for a universal banking licence. The managing director and chief executive officer, Sanjeev Nautiyal, in a press conference, said that they are hoping to potentially receive a decision from the Reserve Bank of India by December.

Nautiyal noted that the bank has provided the necessary due diligence information to the RBI and believes the central bank may be in an advanced stage of assessing the application.

"We remain hopeful that RBI may come to a decision on the universal banking licence application by December," he stated.