RBI Announces Rs 12,801 Per Unit As Redemption Prices For Sovereign Gold Bonds

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced that the redemption price for two series of sovereign gold bonds (SGB) will be Rs 12,801 per unit.

Unit holders of SGB 2017-18 Series-XI issued on Dec. 11, 2017, are expected receive Rs 12,801 per unit as the final redemption price, according to an official statement.

The unit holders had invested at Rs 2,954 per unit of the SGB at the time of redemption, and have made an interest of 2.5% per year on the amount they invested.

The scheme was launched to deter India's residents from investing in physical gold. India is among the largest gold importers in the world. The rally in gold prices across the past few months led to reports of the substantial gains which investors could stand to make.