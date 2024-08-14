RBI Announces Price For Early Redemption Of Sovereign Gold Bonds

The Reserve Bank of India has released the price for the premature redemptions of Sovereign Gold Bonds issued on Aug. 14, 2019.

In a press release, the RBI said it has fixed the early redemption price of SGB 2019-20 Series III at Rs 7,000 per unit. Bond holders can prematurely redeem their SGB on Aug. 14.

The investors must redeem their bonds on the day the interest is due. The premature redemption of SGBs is permitted only five years after the issue date.