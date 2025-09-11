Raymonds' Gautam Singhania Counts Wedding Invites To Measure India's Economic Growth—Here's Why

At this juncture, the way ahead for the company takes the spotlight. Singhania said, "I am so proud that Raymond is not only owned by shareholders but is a national asset." He is confident about the company's future, saying, "I'm not sure what's in it for the next ten years, but I know we're going to be around for the next several centuries."

Noting that he does not differentiate the three 'babies', Singhania said that he is bullish on the growth engines of all three businesses. This strength, he said, creates a lot of shareholder value. With trends in the apparel industry being tailored differently by the new generation, Singhania noted that Raymond is ready. "The business continuously evolves," he said with a product range that spans from Rs 300 a meter to Rs 10 lakh.