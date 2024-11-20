Demand Uptick In Wedding Season Raises Raymond Lifestyle's Hopes Of Strong H2

Leading players in the apparels industry expect the ongoing wedding season to boost business in the second half of the current financial year.

This wedding season, consumers are expected to spend Rs 6 lakh crore over the next five months, according to Sunil Kataria, chief executive officer and managing director of Raymond Lifestyle Ltd. Following a muted first half, industry players are hopeful of things looking up.

Talking to NDTV Profit, Kataria said the second half of the financial year has over 40 days of weddings, where 48 lakh weddings are set to take place over the next five months starting November 12 till mid-May.

“While this (fewer number of weddings) along with the discretionary pressures impacted the first half, the second half is going to see a lot of backlog of weddings,” he said.