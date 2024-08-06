RattanIndia Shares Gain After Unit Announces Opening Of New Motor Dealership

Shares of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. rose on Tuesday after its unit Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. announced the opening of Revolt Motors' new dealership in Najafgarh in New Delhi.

This latest expansion falls in line with Revolt Motors' commitment to enhance customer accessibility and elevate the electric bike experience across the national capital, an exchange filing said.

The new dealership aims to offer a comprehensive range of services to customers. These include sales, after-sales support, test rides, and maintenance for all models in Revolt Motors' electric motorcycle lineup. The dealership will also feature a variety of accessories to complement its motorcycles. Customers will also have the opportunity to test-ride the models

Founded in 2017 by Rahul Sharma, Revolt Motors introduced India's first artificial intelligence-enabled motorcycle.

Revolt Intellicorp Pvt., the parent company of Revolt Motors, is a subsidiary of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd.

RattanIndia Enterprises, a public-listed entity, works across various sectors, including electric mobility, e-commerce, fashion, fintech, and drones.