Rashi Peripherals Shares End At 3.07% Premium Against IPO Price

Shares of Rashi Peripherals Ltd. ended on the Bombay Stock Exchange at Rs 320.5 apiece, a premium of 3.07% against the issue price of Rs 311 per share. However, the shares fell 4.31% as compared with the open price of Rs 335 apiece.

On the National Stock Exchange, the shares ended at Rs 320.6 apiece, a premium of 3.09%.

They debuted on the NSE at Rs 339.5 apiece, a premium of 9.16%, and on the BSE, it opened at Rs 335 apiece, marking a premium of 7.72%.

The Rs 600-crore IPO was subscribed 59.71 times by its final day. Institutional investors led demand, with the basket subscribed 143.66 times. Non-institutional investors subscribed their portion 62.75 times, while retail investors placed bids for 10.44 times the reserved shares.