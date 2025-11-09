Rare Inflation Flip Gives Emerging Markets Edge On Rich Nations

A rare turn in global inflation trends is expected to inject fresh momentum into this year’s rally in emerging-market bonds.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. and Ninety One Plc are among the money managers positioning for further gains in emerging local-currency debt, on a view that central banks will have room to cut interest rates faster than in the developed world. It would add another dimension to a stellar run for investors, who are already enjoying the best gains in years in asset classes from stocks to dollar bonds.

What’s exciting investors is a sharp slowdown in inflation. For two straight quarters, consumer prices in emerging markets have grown more slowly than in developed nations, according to Bloomberg indexes. That flip has not been seen for at least three-and-a-half decades — save for an episode during the volatile pandemic years — and could prove a bonanza for the bond market.

“The implication is that monetary policy can be more supportive in emerging markets,” said Jitania Kandhari, deputy chief investment officer at MSIM.