Rappid Valves Shares List At 41% Premium Over Issue Price In Strong Debut

Shares of Rappid Valves (India) Ltd. listed on the NSE SME platform Emerge at Rs 312 on Monday, a premium of 40.5% or Rs 90 over the issue price of Rs 222 at the upper end of the price band.

This means investors who bought one lot of the IPO made Rs 54,000 against an investment of Rs 1,33,200.

Shares of Rappid Valves (India) Ltd. were trading 0.64% lower at Rs 310 at around 10:20 a.m.