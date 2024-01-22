Ram's Exile To Lakshman Rekha: Nilesh Shah And Vijay Kedia On What Stock Investors Can Learn From Ramayan

Market discipline, the certainty of boom-and-bust cycles and avoiding allure of quick gains are among the key lessons that investors can draw from the Ramayan, according to stock market veterans Nilesh Shah and Vijay Kedia.

"Ram had ups and downs, from being prince in Ayodhya to being exiled in a forest," Shah, group president and managing director at Kotak Asset Management Co., told NDTV Profit in a special show the day of Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration. "Likewise, markets also have ups and downs."

"We get lured by greed and fear, like Sita was for a golden dear. We have to also honour the Lakshman Rekha, beyond that there will be losses. Operate within the discipline of the rekha — stop loss for traders and long term (allocation) for investors," he said