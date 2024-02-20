Ramkrishna Forgings Shares Gain Over 5% On $220-Million Contract Win

Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. rose more than 5% on Tuesday after it secured a contract worth $220 million for supply in the light vehicle segment across North America.

The contract spans over a decade and marks the company's foray into a new vertical within the forging sector, an exchange filing said.

"With this venture, the company is poised to further expand its offering in key markets and contribute significantly to the automotive industry’s supply chain," the company said.