Ramkrishna Forgings Gets 'Buy' As UBS Initiates Coverage, Sees 50% Upside

Ramkrishna Forging Ltd. got a 'buy' rating as UBS Global Research initiated coverage on the stock. The brokerage sees an upside of 50% on the stock as it sees a long growth runway and capacity expansion.

It set a target price of Rs 1,500 per share, against the previous close of Rs 1,028 apiece. This is the highest target set by any analyst, as per Bloomberg data.

The auto components and equipment manufacturer's revenue grew at 10 times over the past 10 years, compared to domestic peers' two to five times growth, UBS said. "Its global market share remains in the low single digits, implying a long growth runway."

The previous growth drivers remain relevant as the firm transitions from a pure forging company to a total assembly solution provider, and expands the product portfolio, UBS said. "These should help RKFL gain market share."

Upcoming capacity expansion, client additions, key order wins and recent acquisitions provide earnings visibility, UBS said.

The equipment supplier has consistently increased the share of product per vehicle and share of machined, higher tonnage products, the brokerage said. "This strategy has helped RKFL to increase penetration of clients/products and should drive market share."