Ramesh Damani Buys John Cockerill India Shares For Rs 13 Crore

Veteran investor Ramesh Damani on Friday acquired shares in John Cockerill India Ltd. for Rs 13 crore. He purchased 27,500 shares for Rs 4,728.41 apiece, according to bulk deal data on the BSE.

The company's Belgian promoter John Cockerill SA sold 1.9 lakh shares worth Rs 91 crore. The promoter ownership is 75% as of September.

John Cockerill is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and commissioning of cold rolling mill complexes, processing lines, chemical equipment, industrial furnaces and auxiliary equipment for ferrous and non-ferrous industries worldwide.

The company is part of the John Cockerill Group headquartered in Belgium. It has two manufacturing facilities at Taloja and Hedavali, both in Maharashtra and has a global footprint across Asia, Africa, Middle East, Europe, North America and South America. Key customers include Tata Group, Jindal, JSW, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel, etc.

The company reported a turnover of Rs 96 crore in the September quarter, an operating margin of 11.7% and a profit margin of 9.2%.

The order book doubled between Q2 and Q3 reaching Rs 1,129 crore. New orders will reflect in our revenue starting CY26, based on the share of completion, according to an investor presentation.

John Cockerill share price settled 6.3% higher at Rs 5,053.65 on the BSE, compared to a 0.4% decline in the benchmark Sensex. The stock is up 20% year-to-date. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,495 crore.