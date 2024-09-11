Ramco Systems Hits 31-Month High On Aviation Software 6.0 Launch

Shares of Ramco Systems Ltd. rose to the highest level since Jan. 2022 on Wednesday after the release of the 6.0 version of its aviation software.

"Along with the advanced capabilities, our specialised engine maintenance, repair, and operations solution is a key part of this release, addressing the critical challenges of engine maintenance," the company said. "By harnessing advanced technology and our domain expertise, Ramco Aviation Software 6.0 will enable aviation organisations to meet their growing customer demands and stay competitive," it added.

Ramco's aviation software has over 90 aviation organisations onboard and is the choice for top airlines, large heli-operators, leading defence organisations, and major urban air mobility companies around the world.