Ramco Cements Exits Ramco Industries, Sells Stake Worth Rs 326 Crore

The Ramco Cements Ltd. has exited associate company, Ramco Industries Ltd., after it offloaded a stake worth Rs 326 crore to the promoter group companies on Tuesday through open market transactions. Ramco Management and Rajapalayam Mills were among the buyers.

Ramco Cements sold its entire 1.4 crore shares, representing a 16.23% stake, at Rs 232.05 per share, according to block deal data on the National Stock Exchange. Ramco Management and Rajapalayam Mills bought 12.32% and 3.9% stakes respectively at Rs 232.05 apiece.

As of Sept. 30, Ramco Cements held a 16.23% stake in the company, while Rajapalayam Mills held a 9.68% stake and Ramco Management held a 2.19% stake.

Ramco Cements also sold part of compulsorily convertible preference shares of Swiggy Ltd. for a consideration of Rs 50 crore, the company said through an exchange filing. This comes after the company announced that it will monetise Rs 1,000 crore non-core assets.