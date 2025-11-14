Ram Ratna Wires Announces 1:1 Bonus Issue: Check Record Date And Other Key Details
Ram Ratna Wires has approved a 1:1 bonus issue, with the credit of shares to the Demat account expected by January 2026.
Ram Ratna Wires Ltd. released its financial results for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30, on Nov. 12. During the meeting, the company’s board of directors also approved a 1:1 bonus share issue.
In a stock exchange filing, the company announced that as per the bonus issue proposal approved by the board, one equity share of Rs 5 will be allotted for every fully paid-up equity share of Rs 5 each held by members of the company on the record date, subject to shareholders’ approval through a postal ballot.
Ram Ratna Wires 1:1 Bonus Shares: Record Date
"The record date for determining entitlement of the members of the company to receive said bonus equity shares shall be Friday, December 26, 2025," Ram Ratna Wires informed the bourses.
The proposal involves issuance of 4,66,26,536 bonus equity shares of the face value of Rs 5 each, amounting to about Rs 23,31,32,680. The company has proposed to issue the bonus shares out of the securities premium account and retained earnings available as of March 31.
As per the filing, the company’s pre-bonus paid-up share capital stands at Rs 23,31,32,680, split into 4,66,26,536 equity shares of Rs 5 each. After the bonus allotment, the paid-up capital is expected to be Rs 46,62,65,360, divided into 9,32,53,072 equity shares of Rs 5 each, according to the filing.
Ram Ratna Wires added that the bonus shares are likely to be credited or dispatched within two months of the board’s approval, with the estimated date falling on or before Jan.10, 2026.
Ram Ratna Wires Q2 FY26 Earnings Results
Ram Ratna Wires reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 21.81 crore for Q2FY26, marking a rise from Rs 16.79 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations reached Rs 1,163.39 crore, up from Rs 939.8 crore in Q2FY25.
For the six months ended Sept. 30, 2025, the company posted total revenue of Rs 2,153.63 crore and a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 37.73 crore.
On Friday, shares of Ram Ratna Wires opened at Rs 635 apiece on the NSE, higher than its previous close of Rs 628.95. The stock rallied as much as 1.75% to hit an intraday high of Rs 640 apiece. However, shares of the company pared some of their early gains to trade 1.43% higher at Rs 637.95 apiece at 11:07 a.m., compared to a 0.12% drop in the benchmark Nifty50 at 25,847.7.