Ram Ratna Wires Announces 1:1 Bonus Issue: Check Record Date And Other Key Details

"The record date for determining entitlement of the members of the company to receive said bonus equity shares shall be Friday, December 26, 2025," Ram Ratna Wires informed the bourses.

The proposal involves issuance of 4,66,26,536 bonus equity shares of the face value of Rs 5 each, amounting to about Rs 23,31,32,680. The company has proposed to issue the bonus shares out of the securities premium account and retained earnings available as of March 31.

As per the filing, the company’s pre-bonus paid-up share capital stands at Rs 23,31,32,680, split into 4,66,26,536 equity shares of Rs 5 each. After the bonus allotment, the paid-up capital is expected to be Rs 46,62,65,360, divided into 9,32,53,072 equity shares of Rs 5 each, according to the filing.

Ram Ratna Wires added that the bonus shares are likely to be credited or dispatched within two months of the board’s approval, with the estimated date falling on or before Jan.10, 2026.