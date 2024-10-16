Rallis India Share Price Jumps The Most In Seven Months After Q2 Net Profit Rise

Rallis India Ltd.'s share price logged its best jump since March 7 to hit its all-time high, after the company's net profit rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 98 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

The company's second quarter performance was driven by “strong domestic demand with above normal monsoon and better commodity prices", along with volume recovery in international market although pricing continues to be muted, it said in a press release.

"We had a strong Q2 FY25 performance helped by double digit growth in the domestic market, both in the Crop Care and Seeds business," the company said.

Revenue for the period rose 12% year-on-year to Rs 928 crore, Ebitda grew 25% to Rs 166 crore and Ebitda margin was at 17.9%, as against 15.9%.