Railway Stocks In Focus: IRFC, IRCTC And RVNL On The Fast Track

Railway stocks are in focus on Friday's trade, with select stocks such as RVNL, IRCTC and IRFC trading with gains of up to 12%.

This comes on the back of the new railway fares announced by the central government, which comes into effect today.

Shares of RVNL have gained as much as 12%, as sentiment turns positive within the Railway basket. The stock is currently trading at Rs 384, account for gains of more than 11%.

A similar tally has been witnessed in IRFC, which was an early gainer in trade and has been up ever since. The stock is currently trading at Rs 131, which accounts for gains of more than 8.5%.

Even railway ticketing platform IRCTC is up by almost 4% as new railway fares could aid the company's topline.