Business NewsMarketsRailTel Shares In Focus On Reports Of Partnership With Elon Musk's Starlink — Details Inside
ADVERTISEMENT

RailTel Shares In Focus On Reports Of Partnership With Elon Musk's Starlink — Details Inside

RailTel currently operates one of the largest public WiFi services in the world. It offers free WiFi to over 6,000 railway stations in India and has IP surveillance at over 5,000 stations.

17 Dec 2025, 08:01 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>RailTel reportedly in talks with Elon Musk's Starlink. (Photo generated by Gemini AI)</p></div>
RailTel reportedly in talks with Elon Musk's Starlink. (Photo generated by Gemini AI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Shares of RailTel will be in focus on Wednesday's trading session amid reports of the company being in talks with Starlink.

As Elon Musk's Starlink gears up for India launch, RailTel is one of the Indian companies looking to partner with the satellite internet provider, according to a report from LiveMint.

It appears RailTel is looking to offer retail broadband services to its users using Starlink's satellite internet services - a partnership that could prove to be a game-changer for the company.

Starlink & RailTel: An Ideal Combination?

RailTel, which is a PSU stock, currently operates one of the largest public WiFi services in the world. It offers free WiFi to over 6,000 railway stations in India and has IP surveillance at over 5,000 stations.

What makes RailTel an ideal partner for Starlink is their reach in rural areas, given that Starlink's India push will broadly focus on last-mile connectivity.

RailTel currently has almost 6 lakh subscribers, with 58% of its customers belonging to rural areas of India. The company also has over 11,000 partners doing on‑ground installation and servicing.

While Starlink uses satellites for internet access, the company still requires gateways or teleport sites across India in order to provide stable connectivity.

ALSO READ

Physics Won't Allow: Elon Musk On Starlink For Densely Populated Areas
Opinion
Physics Won't Allow: Elon Musk On Starlink For Densely Populated Areas
Read More

That is where RailTel comes into the fray, potentially providing dark fibre or managed capacity to Starlink gateway locations. The company can also offer network operations, monitoring and security (SOC) services.

If the partnership does come into effect, RailTel can realistically expand its current coverage beyond railway network areas and offer connectivity to off‑corridor villages, hilly/forested regions, islands and border areas without waiting for fibre rollout.

Shares of RailTel closed at Rs 331 on Tuesday, falling 1.31%. On a year-to-date basis, the shares of the PSU stock have fallen almost 18%.

ALSO READ

Starlink Vs Jio Vs Airtel: How Musk's Satellite Internet Fares Compares To India's Internet Giants
Opinion
Starlink Vs Jio Vs Airtel: How Musk's Satellite Internet Fares Compares To India's Internet Giants
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT