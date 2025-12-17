RailTel Shares In Focus On Reports Of Partnership With Elon Musk's Starlink — Details Inside

Shares of RailTel will be in focus on Wednesday's trading session amid reports of the company being in talks with Starlink.

As Elon Musk's Starlink gears up for India launch, RailTel is one of the Indian companies looking to partner with the satellite internet provider, according to a report from LiveMint.

It appears RailTel is looking to offer retail broadband services to its users using Starlink's satellite internet services - a partnership that could prove to be a game-changer for the company.