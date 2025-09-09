RailTel Corp Share Price Jumps Over 6%, Extends Three-Day Rally On Order-Wins

RaiTel Corp share price jumped over 6% in Tuesday's session as the company secured order worth 44.21 crore from Bihar Government. The company has received the letter of acceptance from State Project Director Bihar Education Project Council.

The railway PSU will likely complete the project by March 31, 2026. RaiTel Corp has also received a work order from State Project Director Bihar Education Project Council for Supply amounting to Rs 59.76 crore.

RailTel Corp share price has been rising for three days in a row. It has gained 4.25% in last three sessions.