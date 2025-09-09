RailTel Corp Share Price Jumps Over 6%, Extends Three-Day Rally On Order-Wins
RaiTel Corp share price jumped over 6% in Tuesday's session as the company secured order worth 44.21 crore from Bihar Government. The company has received the letter of acceptance from State Project Director Bihar Education Project Council.
The railway PSU will likely complete the project by March 31, 2026. RaiTel Corp has also received a work order from State Project Director Bihar Education Project Council for Supply amounting to Rs 59.76 crore.
RailTel Corp share price has been rising for three days in a row. It has gained 4.25% in last three sessions.
RailTel Corp share price jumped 6.32% to Rs 367.80, the highest level since Aug 21. It was trading 5.23% higher at Rs 365.05 apiece as of 10:40 a.m., compared to 0.17% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
The stock declined 23% in 12 months, and 10.43% on year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 17 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 55.1.
Two analysts tracking the company maintain 'sell' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 32%.