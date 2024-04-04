Rahul Gandhi Ups His Equities Game With Exposure To 25 Stocks Since Last Elections

Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has no car or a house but has placed his bets in the small and mid-cap space. The Wayanad MP's current market value in his small-cap mutual fund stands at 1.41 crore, which is over one-third of his allocation in his mutual funds.

Interestingly, Gandhi invests in about seven mutual funds, out of which four are schemes from HDFC Asset Management Co., according to an affidavit that was filed during his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls.

The total value has seen a decline of 26% to Rs 3.81 crore when compared to his previous mutual fund disclosure while filing the nomination for the 2019 general election. The fall in can be attributed to the shift in his investments towards the equity space.