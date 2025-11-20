Radico Khaitan Shares Surge After Choice Turns Upbeat On Alcohol Beverage Stocks
Currently trading at a market price of Rs 3,537.80, the brokerage has a set target price of Rs 3,340, representing a potential upside of 5.75%.
The shares of Radico Khaitan Ltd. rose over 10% in trade on Thursday after Choice Institutional Research's valuation and rating projected it as a solid long-term investment idea.
Radico Khaitan recently reported a sharp increase in volumes within its popular segment. The net revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 stood at Rs 1,490 crore, marking a 33.8% year-over-year increase, though it dipped slightly by 0.8% quarter-over-quarter.
The share price surged as the liquor company showed strong growth after it reopened in the Telangana market and after the Andhra Pradesh 9AP adopted the free market approach.
In October, Radico Khaitan announced the launch of Jamun SpicyMint under its much-loved Magic Moments 'Flavours of India' range.
After Uttar Pradesh, the new refreshing variant is set to expand its footprint across markets including Maharashtra, Assam, Goa, Karnataka, Rajasthan and other markets nationwide.
Radico Khaitan Share Price Today
The scrip rose as much 9.55% as to Rs 3,537.80 apiece. It pared gains to trade 8.24% higher at Rs 3,495.70 apiece as of 11.59 a.m. This compares to a 0.32% growth in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has risen 52.60% in the last 12 months and 32.14% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.32 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 48.15.
Out of 24 analysts tracking the company, 21 a 'buy' rating, and two recommend a 'hold,' and one suggests 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 3,526 implies an upside of 0.8%