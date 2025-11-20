Radico Khaitan Shares Surge After Choice Turns Upbeat On Alcohol Beverage Stocks

The shares of Radico Khaitan Ltd. rose over 10% in trade on Thursday after Choice Institutional Research's valuation and rating projected it as a solid long-term investment idea.

Radico Khaitan recently reported a sharp increase in volumes within its popular segment. The net revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 stood at Rs 1,490 crore, marking a 33.8% year-over-year increase, though it dipped slightly by 0.8% quarter-over-quarter.

Currently trading at a market price of Rs 3,537.80, the brokerage has a set target price of Rs 3,340, representing a potential upside of 5.75%.

The share price surged as the liquor company showed strong growth after it reopened in the Telangana market and after the Andhra Pradesh 9AP adopted the free market approach.

In October, Radico Khaitan announced the launch of Jamun SpicyMint under its much-loved Magic Moments 'Flavours of India' range.

After Uttar Pradesh, the new refreshing variant is set to expand its footprint across markets including Maharashtra, Assam, Goa, Karnataka, Rajasthan and other markets nationwide.