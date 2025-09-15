Radico Khaitan, Allied Blenders, And United Spirits Share Prices Surge On Jefferies' 'Buy' Ratings

Share price of United Spirits Ltd., Radico Khatian Ltd., and Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd.rose on Monday after bullish commentary by Jefferies which intiated coverage on the companies with a 'Buy' rating for all of them.

Allied Blenders Ltd. rose 2.34% to hit an intraday high of Rs 558.45 apiece, Radico Khaitan rose 1.15% to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,932 apiece and United Spirits rose 1% to reach an intraday high of Rs 1,322.80 per share on Monday.

Allied Blenders has risen nearly 55% in the past 12 months, while Radico Khaitan rose nearly 38% in the same time period. Meanwhile, United Spirtis has fallen over 15% in the past 12 monts as per data recorded by Bloomberg.