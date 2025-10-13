Radhika Gupta Slams Finfluencer's 'False' Claim On Missed Gold, Silver, AI Rallies

Gupta pointed out that the industry runs dedicated gold and silver funds, and several asset management companies have offered such products for years. Edelweiss Mutual Fund itself launched a combined gold-and-silver product in 2022.

The mutual fund industry also provides exposure to global markets through broad-based US funds, US technology funds, China, ASEAN, and emerging market (EM) funds she added.

Highlighting the diversity of available investment options, Gupta said that investors can also choose from various hybrid and multi-asset allocation funds, as well as fund-of-funds (FoFs) that blend different asset classes. In addition, thematic offerings such as domestic sectoral funds and those combining Indian and global equities—like the Edel Tech Fund—allow investors to tap into trends such as artificial intelligence.

Mutual funds are a financial food court, she said in her post. Investors decide what they want to put on their plate, Gupta said, underscoring that the industry empowers investors with choices rather than constraining them.

The exchange reflects a broader ongoing conversation in the investment community about how retail investors should approach diversification, opportunity, and risk—especially amid fast-moving trends in global markets.