Radhika Gupta Slams Finfluencer's 'False' Claim On Missed Gold, Silver, AI Rallies
Mutual funds are a financial food court, she said in her post. Investors decide what they want to put on their plate, Gupta added.
When a prominent finfluencer recently stirred debate on social media, alleging that Indian mutual funds caused retail investors to miss major rallies in gold, silver, cryptocurrencies, and artificial intelligence (AI) stocks over the past year. Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, dismissed the assertions as “false”.
According to the influencer, fund managers should be held accountable for the “opportunity cost” that investors incurred, arguing that instead of repeatedly promoting systematic investment plans (SIPs), asset allocation, and “buy the dip” strategies on business news channels, the industry should reflect on the returns investors missed in high-performing alternative assets.
However Gupta, dismissed the assertions through a post on X, saying the mutual fund industry already offers investors a wide spectrum of products across asset classes and geographies.
False. The industry runs— Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) October 13, 2025
1. Gold and silver funds (we launched a combo product in 2022, many others have had individual funds for even longer)
2. Broad based US funds, US Tech Funds (around since before COVID)
3. China, Asean, EM funds
4. A host of hybrid funds includingâ¦ https://t.co/GdwtMnlnHg
Gupta pointed out that the industry runs dedicated gold and silver funds, and several asset management companies have offered such products for years. Edelweiss Mutual Fund itself launched a combined gold-and-silver product in 2022.
The mutual fund industry also provides exposure to global markets through broad-based US funds, US technology funds, China, ASEAN, and emerging market (EM) funds she added.
Highlighting the diversity of available investment options, Gupta said that investors can also choose from various hybrid and multi-asset allocation funds, as well as fund-of-funds (FoFs) that blend different asset classes. In addition, thematic offerings such as domestic sectoral funds and those combining Indian and global equities—like the Edel Tech Fund—allow investors to tap into trends such as artificial intelligence.
Mutual funds are a financial food court, she said in her post. Investors decide what they want to put on their plate, Gupta said, underscoring that the industry empowers investors with choices rather than constraining them.
The exchange reflects a broader ongoing conversation in the investment community about how retail investors should approach diversification, opportunity, and risk—especially amid fast-moving trends in global markets.