RK Damani's Shopping Cart: Lenskart To Zomato — Check Out D-Mart Founder's Latest Bets

Over the past five years, Lenskart has seen rapid financial growth, transforming from a mid-sized startup to a dominant market leader. The eyewear startup’s revenue surged from Rs 967 crore in FY20 to over Rs 5,427 crore in FY24.

FY23 was a breakout year for the company; the consolidated operating revenue jumped over 150% year-on-year to Rs 3,788 crore from Rs 1,500 crore in FY22, according to reports. Following this, the company saw a 43% yearly growth in the consolidated revenue to over Rs 5,420 crore in FY24, according to the data on the website of Kotak Securities.