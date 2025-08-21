Raamdeo Agrawal On India's Ties With US And China: 'Why Should One Come At The Cost Of The Other?'

Agrawal views the GST reform as a way to create a simpler, more efficient tax system. He said he hopes that the government will do a clean a job by having only two tax rates. "By Indian standards, its looks pretty good. It all depends on how much ifs and buts they put in. Will they do that clean a job is the question as we have only two rates," he noted.

He is not concerned with lower tax collection in the short term, but rather with achieving higher tax collection on a sustained basis.

"So I am not meaning that there should be lower tax collection, but the higher tax collection on a sustained basis. So the economy responds to the lower cost structure, the consumer benefits. It gets much affordable to consume in India," he said. He notes that the success of these reforms will encourage the bureaucracy and the politicians to take bolder steps" in the future.