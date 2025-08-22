R Systems Shares Rise 17% After Acquiring IT Firm Novigo

R Systems said Novigo has been growing at a 44% revenue CAGR over the last three years. It add capabilities in niche Software Product Engineering and Agentic AI domain.

The deal presents an attractive acquisition multiple and EPS accretive for R Systems starting from the first year.

Multiple synergies and market expansion to the Middle East and delivery expansion in southern India have also been cited by the company. Novigo’s management team will continue to be a part of the combined platform.

R Systems' annual revenue will go from Rs 1,797 crore to Rs 2,061 crore, an increase of 14.7%. Combined compounded growth will be 17.3% compared to 14.7% for R Systems.