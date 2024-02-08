Quest Investment CIO On Key Elements Of Its Portfolio Construction Strategy

It's interesting that when you're talking about consumption in which there is a large weightage, it's disproportionately large to what the weightages in the relevant indices benchmark might be. Two, you are focusing almost entirely, if I'm not wrong, on urban consumption. Tell us a bit about this.

Aniruddha Sarkar: Within the portfolio construct, in fact, we just have an overview of a portfolio. It gives you an image that we are betting on India.

Everything in our portfolio is about India and that is where you will find we are not taking any bets on what is happening outside India, because if we are talking about a slowdown in the U.S., a slowdown in Europe, we don't want that portfolio to be exposed to any risks over there. We are bullish on India, the world is bullish on India. So, why should not the portfolio also be kind of bullish on India?

Within India, I would say the whole India opportunity. I think consumption is a very large component where household income is increasing, disposable income is increasing and that is where the debate happens between urban consumption and rural consumption.

...There's still time for the rural consumption to pick up. There is some kind of pain over there with a lot of the demand picking up on the agri side of the economy and hence, we are betting completely on the urban side.

Now, if you ask me the allocation within the urban consumption basket, I need to just look at any consumer like you and me, and see where does the money go and that is where the allocation is.

Bulk of our money goes into real estate, autos and apparels and also the hospitality (sector) which is your holidays, your hotels and also eating out. So, this is the whole spectrum of urban consumption allocation, which is there in my portfolio, which is auto and auto ancillary, the real estate and the home improvement, consumer discretionary and hospitality.

In fact, we have our larger allocation, almost 6-7% into hospitality, which is your hotel industry and both the names we have in our portfolio have done exceptionally well. Valuations in the whole consumption space is a big debate, which keep happening. But if the earnings are going to justify the growth, valuation is something which the market will keep giving it higher and higher.