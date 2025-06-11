Quess Corp’s Demerger Triggers Volatile Market Debut For Digitide, Bluspring

Quess Corp’s three-way demerger led to a volatile market debut for the newly listed entities Digitide and Bluspring Enterprises. The move was aimed at simplifying the group’s structure and unlocking value across its matured business verticals.

Digitide listed at Rs 245, marking a 59% jump from its estimated fair value of Rs 154.83. It is currently trading at Rs 240.90, with a market capitalisation of Rs 3,588.19 crore.

Bluspring, on the other hand, opened at Rs 86.95—44% below its estimated value of Rs 155—and hit the lower circuit, trading at Rs 82.65. Its market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,231.07 crore.

The initial volatility is being attributed to the lack of prior standalone financial disclosures for the demerged units and uncertainty about their growth trajectories.

Quess Corp, which operates in staffing and workforce solutions, serves over 3,000 clients in more than nine countries and has a workforce exceeding 5.5 lakh. The company’s shares rose 7% to Rs 321 after the demerger cutoff date.

In the March quarter, Quess Corp reported a 9% sequential decline in the top line due to seasonality and sector-specific headwinds in the IT segment. These pressures are expected to persist in the June quarter. Margins for the quarter were below the company’s guidance of 5%.