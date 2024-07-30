Quess Corp Jumps To Over Two-Year High After Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

NDTV ProfitMarketsQuess Corp Jumps To Over Two-Year High After Q1 Profit Beats Estimates
The business service provider's net profit grew 14% on the year to Rs 112 crore in the quarter ended June, beating Bloomberg estimate of Rs 82.7 crore.

30 Jul 2024, 12:39 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Image is for representation. (Photo source: Envato)</p></div>
Image is for representation. (Photo source: Envato)

Shares of Quess Corp. hit an over-two-year high on Tuesday after its first-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.

The business service provider's net profit grew 14% on the year to Rs 112 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. The net profit was 35.43% higher than the Bloomberg survey's forecast of Rs 82.7 crore for the period. 

Quess Corp.'s top line saw marginal growth and was largely consistent with estimates. Its revenue rose 1.9% annually to Rs 5,003 crore, against Rs 5,005 crore estimated by the Bloomberg survey.

However, the operating profit fell 5.2% on the year to Rs 115 crore from Rs 121 crore, missing estimates.

Shares of Quess Corp. rose 5.27% to Rs 752.60, the highest level since Feb. 3, 2022. It pared gains to trade 2.11% higher at Rs 730 as of 11:14 a.m., compared to 0.39% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock gained 70.11% in last 12 months and 39.76% on year to date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 9.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77.52, which implied the stock is overbought.

Out of seven analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommend a 'hold' and one suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 3.5%.

