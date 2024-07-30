Quess Corp Jumps To Over Two-Year High After Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

Shares of Quess Corp. hit an over-two-year high on Tuesday after its first-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.

The business service provider's net profit grew 14% on the year to Rs 112 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. The net profit was 35.43% higher than the Bloomberg survey's forecast of Rs 82.7 crore for the period.

Quess Corp.'s top line saw marginal growth and was largely consistent with estimates. Its revenue rose 1.9% annually to Rs 5,003 crore, against Rs 5,005 crore estimated by the Bloomberg survey.

However, the operating profit fell 5.2% on the year to Rs 115 crore from Rs 121 crore, missing estimates.