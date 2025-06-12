Avoid 'Admired Territory' Stocks And Watch Out For Cash Flow, Says Quant's Sandeep Tandon

Quant Mutual Fund’s Sandeep Tandon has cautioned investors against falling for hype-driven stocks that are popular but lack clear earnings visibility.

He said names in the “admired territory”—those trading at expensive valuations simply because they’re in fashion—often don’t justify their price tags. Instead, he urged a shift towards fundamentally strong, under-owned stocks that offer better long-term value.

We must avoid all those stocks which are in the admired territory, Tandon said. “These are fashionable names—whether they generate cash flow or not, they're simply in vogue right now.”

Tandon argued that investors should steer clear of hype-driven stocks and instead back companies with tangible earnings potential.

He acknowledged that while some previously high-flying platform companies and energy-transition plays have bounced back sharply, many of them still lack the fundamental backing required for long-term conviction. “We don’t want to pay for just some new valuation technique... That’s the reason I use the word ‘fashionable’—the fact is not justified in normal circumstances.”

Instead of chasing sector-wide trends, investors should focus on stock-level opportunities, he advised. “2025 is about stocks, not about sectors… In the same sector, a few stocks will do very well and a few stocks will not.”